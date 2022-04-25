New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’

Ever wondered what it would be like to manage the careers of the mega-famous? That’s the premise behind new must-see Prime Video dramedy Ten Percent, following the fortunes of a team of talent agents (helmed by Jack Davenport) and the A-listers they represent.

Featuring a host of incredible cameos including Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor and David Oyelowo, and created by the writer behind W1A and 2012, it’s the new show to cancel your plans for.

Ten Percent will be available to watch on Prime Video on April 28.

