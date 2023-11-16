The Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki has opened up about what it was like to play the role of Princess Diana in the Netflix drama.

Debicki says she wasn’t worried about the production tackling the delicate subject of Diana’s death and its aftermath in the royal family.

She said: “Having already made a season with these producers and these writers, I was never concerned that it wasn’t going to be treated with the respect it deserves.”

The actor said that being Australian helped her distance herself from the weight of playing a real person who had a huge impact on the country.