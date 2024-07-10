The Killers pause gig to show England Euros win... before belting out ‘Mr Brightside’

The Killers paused their London gig to screen the final seconds of England’s dramatic Euro 2024 semi-final - before launching straight into “Mr. Brightside” on the final whistle.

Super sub Ollie Watkins scored in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win against the Netherlands and send Gareth Southgate’s team into Sunday’s final against Spain.

The final whistle was met with scenes of jubilation across the nation - including at the O2 in London as The Killers performed.

Footage shared by Nikki Wicks on social media shows the moment the win was confirmed, with the band launching straight into their iconic hit.