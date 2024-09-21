First look at female David Brent in Australian remake of The Office

A new Australian version of The Office features a female equivalent of David Brent in its first trailer.

The adaptation of the hit BBC mockumentary series, created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, stars Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard, the managing director of Flinley Craddick packaging company who navigates news that her branch will be shut down to work remotely.

Thirteen versions of the show have been made, with the US becoming extremely popular and running for nine seasons.

The Office Australia will arrive on Amazon Prime on 18 October.