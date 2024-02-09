Dakota Johnson has described her short stint on The Office as the “worst time” of her life.

Speaking during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Madame Web star reflected on her time appearing in the series finale of the US sitcom in 2013.

“That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Johnson said.

“I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the f***ing show.”

Johnson added that there were also “weird dynamics” as the long-running show came to an end.