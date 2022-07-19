One of the divers who helped save 12 young footballers from a cave in Thailand has recalled how those involved did not have time to focus on emotion, only “the nuts and bolts of the rescue”.

Speaking at the premiere of Thirteen Lives - a film about the rescue - Richard Stanton said the situation had been “chaotic” and that he and his team had had to “write the operations manual” for the mission due to its unprecedented nature.

“Nothing like this has ever been experienced before,” he said.

