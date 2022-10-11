Independent TV’s Annabel Nugent says Covid drama This England feels “way too soon” to have been made, begging the question: “Who asked for this?”

Michael Winterbottom’s six-episode miniseries follows Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as prime minister as the country is hit by the first wave of the pandemic.

Annabel dismisses the series as “dull and boring”, and says that it is torn between being a satire and a realistic reenactment of events “that were really painful for a lot of people.”

