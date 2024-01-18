This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary struggled to keep a straight face when discussing a segment on the show about dogs ruining a person’s sex life.

The 50-year-old found it difficult to not laugh during Thursday morning’s show (18 January), as he and co-host Josie Gibson discussed four-legged friends interrupting their owners in the bedroom.

O’Leary read out a letter from a viewer who says her husband refuses to ask their dog Rosie to leave the room when they want to have sex.