This Morning in hysterics as Kate Lawler’s dog steals live show

Kate Lawler’s dog stole the show on Monday’s (23 December) episode of This Morning.

The TV presenter, 44, was hosting the show’s competition segment from a beach in Southbourne, Dorset.

She was joined by her dog Shirley, who began to start humping Lawler during the live broadcast.

The former Big Brother winner was left in hysterics as she told the pooch: “Shirley, I said no humping on telly! Thanks for embarrassing me on TV!”.

Co-presenters Sian Welby and Craig Doyle were left in fits of giggles back in the ITV studio.