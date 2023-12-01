This Morning ‘grinch’ throws Christmas tree at hosts as interview descends into chaos

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond jumped into the spirit of Christmas as they opened Friday’s episode of This Morning.

The ITV set was decked out with glistening decorations, as the pair smashed through giant wrapping paper marking 1 December.

But they weren’t alone in the studio.

After introducing the show and admiring the festive trimmings, Dermot noticed that one Christmas tree seemed to be missing.

To his shock, the Grinch stepped into frame, carrying a tree away before holding it upside down and shaking off the baubles.

The colourful character then threw the tree towards Dermot and Alison as the segment turned to Christmas chaos.