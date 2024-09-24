Florence Pugh’s character Yelena Belova leads a group of Marvel antiheroes in a new teaser for Thunderbolts*.

The trailer for the forthcoming film, which will also see Sebastian Stan return as Bucky Barnes, was released on Wednesday (23 September).

“Everyone here has done bad things. Shadow ops, robbing government labs, contract kills,” Yelena says in the trailer, as we see reformed Marvel villains brought together to go on missions for the government.

Fans have been praising the three-minute trailer, with some left “cackling” over an “unexpected” detail.

Thunderbolts* will be released in cinemas on 2 May 2025.