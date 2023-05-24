Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, her spokesman said on Wednesday 24 May.

One of rock music’s most famous voices, Turner was famous for hits including “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It”.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” a statement read.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.