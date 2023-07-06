‘I hope to still be going’: Tom Cruise looks to emulate Harrison Ford’s career

Tom Cruise has said that he hopes to emulate the lengthy career of Harrison Ford, with no plans to stop making Mission: Impossible films anytime soon.

The 61-year-old compared the franchise with Ford's Indiana Jones, dubbing his fellow actor as a "legend."

"I've got 20 years to catch up with him," Cruise said.

Cruise first played spy Ethan Hunt in the action franchise's 1996 movie Mission: Impossible when he was 34 years old.

Ford has recently made his last appearance as the archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at 80 years old.