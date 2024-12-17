Hollywood actor Tom Cruise honoured by US navy for his role in Top Gun

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been honoured by the US navy for his role in Top Gun.

Cruise, 62, was presented on Tuesday (17 December) with the Distinguished Public Service Award, which rewards civilians for acts of heroism or support to the navy.

It was awarded to him by US navy secretary Carlos Del Toro, at the Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, Surrey.

Wearing a dark suit and light blue tie, Cruise said after receiving the award: “In life, something that is very true to me is, to lead is to serve.

“I know that to my core and I see that in the servicemen and women. I appreciate everyone’s dedication and it’s a true honour to represent them.”

He added: “I’m just very proud and overwhelmed.”