Tom Ford’s partner of 35 years Richard Buckley, has passed away peacefully from natural causes at their Los Angeles home on Sunday night.

The fashion journalist and the clothing icon met at a New York fashion show in 1986 and married in 2014 after same-sex marriage was legalized in the US.

A statement from the family read: ‘It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness.’