How music helps Tom Grennan overcome his ‘demons’

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has opened up about his battles with mental health, fighting his “demons”, and how music has been his greatest form of therapy.

Talking to Independent TV, Tom shared how focusing on his physical health has helped strengthen his mental resilience, making him better equipped to handle the pressures of the music industry

Tom also reflects on the success of his hit Christmas song, “It Can’t Be Christmas”, and reveals the secret formula behind crafting a festive hit.