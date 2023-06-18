Kelsey Parker celebrates late husband Tom with Father’s Day charity football match

Kelsey Parker has spent Father's Day honouring her late husband and The Wanted singer, Tom Parker, by hosting a charity football match.

Celebrity faces including Jake Quickenden, Luca Bish, Ben Cohen, and Harry Judd all formed part of the teams which went head-to-head at the singer's favourite football club, Bromley FC.

The game was in aid of brain tumour charity, Ahead of the Game Foundation, which works with cancer sufferers and their families to provide rehabilitation, mental and emotional support as well as financial help during their darkest days.