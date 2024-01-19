Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey reveals reason she no longer wears wedding ring

Kelsey Parker has opened up on why she no longer wears her wedding ring following the death of her husband Tom Parker.

The 33-year-old Wanted singer died on 30 March 2022 following a year-and-a-half-long battle with a brain tumour.

Kelsey is now raising their two children, Aurelia, four, and Bodhi, three, and has previously opened up on her grief.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday (19 January), Kelsey told how she chose to remove her ring as it reminds her of the fact Tom isn't here anymore.