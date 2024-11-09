Tony Todd’s most iconic Candyman scene resurfaces following death aged 69

Fans of the 1992 film, Candyman, are remembering Tony Todd’s performance in the slasher, following his death aged 69.

Todd played the hooked-armed title character, thought to be an urban legend known for his murderous sprees, until he appears to start following someone who dared to investigate his past.

Virginia Madsen who starred alongside Todd in the horror film paid tribute by writing: “I will miss him so much and hope he haunts me once in a while. But I will not summon him in the mirror!”

He died of natural causes at home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (6 November).