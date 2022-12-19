Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopter

Tom Cruise jumped out of a helicopter to thank fans for the box office success of Top Gun: Maverick.

Released back in May, the film is Paramount Pictures’s biggest hit of 2022, so far grossing $1.4bn (£1.15bn) worldwide.

The actor took time out from filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning parts one and two to attempt the stunt in South Africa.

"I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise said before launching himself out of the aircraft.

