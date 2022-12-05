Sooty: Beloved puppet to return to stage for 75th birthday

Sooty is set to return next year with a stage tour to celebrate his 75th birthday.

The beloved puppet, a mainstay on television for generations of children, will embark on The Sooty Show - 75th Birthday Spectacular tour to mark the milestone.

Fans can expect a nostalgic and comedic performance accompanied by Richard Cadell, who has assisted Sooty since 1998.

“It’s going to be a lot of laughs, lots of fun for everybody. Sweep and Soo will be there, special guests, lots of audience participation,” Cadell said.

