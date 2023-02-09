Toy Story 5 officially announced by Disney

Disney has officially announced that a fifth Toy Story film is in the pipeline.

The same announcement also revealled that sequals for other hit films Frozen and Zootropolis are also in the making.

It comes as the company declared on the same day that it is laying off more than 7,000 employees.

Bob Iger, Disney’s new CEO, told company investors in a call: “I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises.”

