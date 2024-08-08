Trisha Goddard explains why she kept cancer diagnosis secret for so long

Trisha Goddard has explained her decision to keep her terminal breast cancer diagnosis a secret for so long from her colleagues and the public.

The presenter revealed she had terminal cancer back in February, following her diagnosis 19 months before.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (8 August), the 66-year-old said: “I was grappling with how to deal with it myself, plus I just wanted to work and be me.

“CNN and my colleagues there didn’t know that I had no hair and that I had no feelings in my legs, from the treatment as I had chemo every week.”