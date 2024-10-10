Whoopi Goldberg responds to Donald Trump’s ‘filthy’ jibe on The View

Donald Trump’s jab at comedian Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘filthy’ stand-up style was met with a four-word response when she appeared on the latest episode of ABC’s The View (10 Oct).

The celebrity and presenter repeatedly asked of the former president, “How dumb are you?

“I was filthy, and stand on that fact”, she added. “You hired me four times, and you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you.”

The insults came in two separate rallies following an interview with vice-president Kamala Harris on the network show.