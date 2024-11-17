I’m A Celebrity’s Tulisa opens up on ‘year from hell’ after drug scandal

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._** I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! contestant Tulisa Contostavlos opened up on her “year from hell” days before she jetted to Australia for the reality television series.

Back in 2013, the N-Dubz singer was arrested for allegedly supplying £800 worth of cocaine. It later emerged undercover journalist Masher Mahmood set her up by posing as a wealthy film producer

The case went to court, but Tulisa's trial collapsed after Mahmood was accused of tampering with evidence and lying in the witness box.

Speaking with Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, Tulisa said: “There were days where I was on the bathroom floor, crying my eyes out, having nervous breakdowns, thinking of doing the worst things possible.”