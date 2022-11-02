Which politicians have appeared on reality TV?

Matt Hancock is not the only politician who has swapped the halls of Westminster for a stint on reality TV over the years.

The MP for West Suffolk will be swapping his constituency for the Australian jungle in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, prompting the Consernative Party to suspend the whip.

From George Galloway’s infamous cat impression on Big Brother to Ann Widdicombe’s attempt at taking the Strictly Come Dancing trophy, here’s a look back at which politicians have signed up for reality TV.

