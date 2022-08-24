Snoop Dogg unveils new children's TV show Doggyland

Snoop Dogg has launched a new animated children's television series called "Doggyland."

Partnering with Claude Brooks, the Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the kids' franchise "Hip Hop Harry" and musician October London, the show will teach toddlers to eight-year-olds social, emotional and cognitive skills through song, dance and rap.

"As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it's always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children," Snoop Dogg said.

The show will be available to watch on YouTube.

