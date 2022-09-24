68 pairs of twins hit the runway for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week

Gucci put on an artsy display at Milan Fashion Week, sending 68 pairs of twins down the runway to showcase their new collection.

They cast the models at a twin convention in Twinsburg, Ohio.

The audience was divided between two separate screens, and had no idea they were watching twins until it lifted at the end of the show, and they walked out hand-in-hand.

Creative director, Alessandro Michele, put on the display in dedication to his mum and aunt, who were so close that they seem “magically multiplied”.

