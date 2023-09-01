Tyga’s diamond bracelet flies into crowd during Los Angeles show

Tyga’s diamond bracelet flew off his arm and into the crowd as he performed at 50 Cent’s show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (30 August).

The rapper was mid-way through his set when the jewellery came loose and launched into the crowd before a helpful fan returned the item to him.

In addition to Tyga, the “Many Men” rapper invited DaBaby, YG, and Chris Brown on stage at the Crypto.com Arena.

On the same night, 50 Cent threw a microphone which allegedly hit an audience member.