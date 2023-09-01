Moment 50 Cent appears to throw malfunctioning mic off stage during LA concert

Footage shows the moment 50 Cent appeared to hurl a faulty microphone into the crowd at his Los Angeles concert on Wednesday night (30 August).

During the first show of his five-stop California circuit at the Crypto.com Arena, the rapper threw two mics off stage in frustration.

He can be seen flicking the first away, before launching the second into the crowd.

According to reports, the second microphone struck Power 106’s midday DJ Bryhana Monegain, leaving her with a forehead laceration.

