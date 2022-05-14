Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra leader speaks about performing while war is ongoing

A member of Ukraine's Eurovision entry, Kalush Orchestra, has described the stress of rehearsing while the Russian invasion continues.

Oleh Psiuk told Euronews reporter Stefania De Michelle that Ukrainian culture was "at risk" thanks to the war.

"It is being killed, destroyed in our homeland. But we're here to say that it's alive, it's unique."

One of the group's members, Vlad Kurochka, has chosen to stay behind in Ukraine to defend Kyiv. Psuik has said the rest of the group will be returning home to fight when Eurovision is over.

