Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have set up a fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugees, saying they will match donations of up to $3 million (£2.25m).

The actress, who was born in Chernivtsi in 1983 before moving to the US, says she has "never been more proud" to be Ukrainian.

Announcing their fundraiser, the Hollywood couple condemned Russia's invasion and said there was "no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity".

