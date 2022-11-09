Sean Penn has given one of his Oscars to Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky to keep as a “symbol of faith” until the end of the war in Ukraine.

The actor has won two Academy Awards, for his roles in Mystic River and Milk.

“When you win, bring it back to Malibu. I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here,” Mr Penn said.

The director has visited Ukraine three times since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

After receiving the Oscar, Zelensky presented Mr Penn with the Order of Merit, honoring his support for Ukraine.

