Banksy unveils new artwork on war-torn Ukrainian building

Banksy has revealed an apparent trip to war-torn Ukraine by posting images of his latest artwork, spraypainted on a destroyed building near Kyiv.

The painting depicts a woman in a leotard doing a handstand over debris at the bottom of a grey high-rise.

In the post’s caption, the mysterious artist said the image was taken in Borodyanka, around 35 miles from the capital.

Rumours of Banksy’s arrival in the country were ignited when a painting in his artistic style appeared in the same city, showing a child in judo gi throwing a man to the floor.

