NLF Super Bowl: Rihanna set to headline halftime show in Arizona

Rihanna has announced that she will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year, considered by some to be the biggest single musical performance slot in the US.

The superstar revealed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday night (25 September) by posting a picture of her holding an NFL football.

Rihanna declined to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl in an act of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and his protests on-pitch protests against racial injustice.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place in Glendale, Arizona, on 12 February.

