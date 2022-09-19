Kanye West reveals he has never read a book

Kanye West has revealed that he has never read a book, remarking that reading is like “eating Brussel sprouts.”

During his appearance on Alo Yoga’s podcast, Alo Mind Full, the rapper, also known as Ye, also admitted that he only reads the first and last sentences of long text messages.

“It’s the Tower of Babylon. English, y’know. The idea of having to speak correct English, like, you’re not going to respect what I’m saying, even though you know what I’m saying,” Mr West said.

