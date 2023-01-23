Joe Biden made a surprise video appearance on Saturday Night Live, during host Aubrey Plaza’s monologue.

The White Lotus star - hosting for the first time - joked that she was voted the most famous person from Delaware, beating out the president.

Biden then appeared via video to back up Plaza’s claim.

“Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Delaware and there’s no question about that. We’re just grateful you made it out of White Lotus alive,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.