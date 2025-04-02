Independent TV
Val Kilmer reenacts infamous Batman role in last Instagram post weeks before death
Actor Val Kilmer reenacted his infamous Batman role in his last Instagram video, posted just weeks before his death.
The Batman Forever star can be seen putting on a mask and getting into his character in the homemade video.
The video is believed to have been filmed two years ago, but was reposted by the actor last month.
Kilmer, who also starred as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone‘s The Doors, died from pneumonia, his daughter confirmed on Wednesday (2 April).
He was 65.
00:51