Victoria Beckham gets pranked by David and family in latest TikTok trend

Victoria Beckham is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a new TikTok trend - and this time it was thanks to her own family.

Husband David shared a video on Instagram on Thursday (8 August) of the couple and their children Harper, Romeo, and Cruz participating in the “Just give me my money” trend.

The trend features a group of people taking turns to say “Just give me my money” and being met with applause until the last person to repeat the phrase is met with an awkward silence.

Unfortunately for Victoria, it was her.