Mel C says Spice Girls are trying to get Victoria Beckham to return for reunion

Mel C has claimed the Spice Girls are trying to get Victoria Beckham to return for a reunion.

The former pop star - who is married to David Beckham - was notably absent from the 2019 tour, but the band hasn’t lost hope of a potential reunion with her.

“We don’t see each other as much as we’d like... but we stay in touch and we’re always talking about opportunities to get everyone back onstage together,” Mel C said.

