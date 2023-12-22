Victoria Beckham has shared a glimpse into her family’s luxurious Christmas holiday in the Bahamas.

The Spiece Girl shared a video montage of special moments from her holiday with husband David and children Brooklyn, Cruz, and Harper. Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz joined them for the break.

David and Victoria’s son Romeo was unable to make the holiday.

The video shows the group enjoying a trip on a yacht, drinking from personalised cups, dancing on the beach and playing football.

The 49-year-old captioned the video, posted on Thursday (21 December): “Fun in the Bahamas!! We miss you so much @romeobeckham.”