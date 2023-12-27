Victoria Beckham surprises husband David with new family ‘additions’ for Christmas

Victoria Beckham surprised her husband David with a unique Christmas present this year.

The fashion designer gifted the former footballer some chickens, and it seems he was somewhat delighted with the new additions to the family.

Victoria posted a video of the new arrivals on her Instagram page on Boxing Day (26 December).

The 49-year-old is seen zooming in on the hen house, asking her husband: "What did you get for Christmas David?"

He responds: "I got some chickens and a cockerel!"