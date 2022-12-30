Vivienne Westwood: Designer Patrick Cox praises ‘eccentric’ late fashion icon

Fashion designer Patrick Cox has been paying tribute to the late Vivienne Westwood, following her passing yesterday (29 December) aged 81.

“She was eccentric, she was kind, she was loving”, he told BBC Breakfast, recalling the times he’d helped her as an up-and-coming designer.

“She was probably a major part of the reason that I moved to London.”

Westwood was known for her avid action towrds making fashion more sustainable, and her death has shocked fans of her namesake brand around the world.

