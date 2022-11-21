Disney reappoint Bob Iger as CEO after Bob Chapek ousted

The Walt Disney Company has announced that former CEO Bob Iger will return to head the company for two years.

Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position, according to Disney.

Sharing a statement, the board said Iger is “uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period” and thanked Chapek for his service through the “unprecedented challenges of the pandemic”.

Iger previously led Disney for 15 years before stepping down in 2020.

