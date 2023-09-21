Watch: Samuel L Jackson stars in new Warburtons bread advert

Samuel L. Jackson is the latest face to star in an advert for the UK's biggest bakery brand, Warburtons

In the new two-minute advert the Hollywood star turns his hand to the top job in the Warburtons business, alongside the bakery's real chairman, Jonathan Warburton.

The clip opens in WarWarburton’s headquarters, with the actor taking over the office of chairman Jonathan Warburton - much to the surprise of his assistant.

Dressed in the chairman’s iconic blue shirt and orange tie, the 74-year-old actor turns to the camera and says: “Hi, I'm Jonathan Warburton, chairman of the UK's largest family bakery.”