Watch: Will Ferrell DJs frat party and sends crowd wild with The Killers

It seems actor Will Ferell has another special talent alongside appearing on the big screen.

The comedian was caught on video guest DJing at a frat party Saturday at the University of Southern California where his son Magnus, 19, attends.

In the video, Ferrell, 56, is seen managing the board as he plays The Killers’ Mr Brightside and fires a smoke gun, much to the delight of the crowds.

According to school documents, Saturday's festivities were part of USC's parents' and family weekend on campus.