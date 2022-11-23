Bruce Lee likely died from ‘drinking too much water’, researchers say

Legendary actor Bruce Lee may have died from “drinking too much water,” doctors have said.

The martial artist died in 1973 at the age of 32, with the cause of death ruled at the time to be cerebral odedema - swelling of the brain.

Researchers for the Clinical Kidney Journal have now proposed that Lee’s death may have been caused by his “kidney’s inability to excrete excess water.”

They said that several factors suggested Lee may have been drinking high quantities of liquid before he died, in juices and protein drinks.

Sign up for our newsletters.