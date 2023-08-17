We Will Rock You star Lee Mead has revealed how a nine-hour hair transplant operation in Turkey has changed his life and given him more confidence.

The performer, who plays Khashoggi in the Queen and Ben Elton smash, has been open about his operation on his social media and revealed more to presenter Ranvir Singh on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday.

Lee, 42, said: “I was going completely bald, but I wasn’t ready to so I went and had the operation.”

He added: “It was a confidence thing for me and now I feel great.”