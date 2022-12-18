Jenna Ortega reveals how she came up with viral dance from Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega has revealed the inspiration by her viral ‘Wednesday' dance from the Netflix show that's got everyone talking.

"Initially, they wanted a flash mob, but I thought, no, there's no way Wednesday would be cool with dancing and encouraging a bunch of people," the actress said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

To help her prepare, she watched "archival footage of goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s", and that it helped that she loved The Cramps, whose song the dance is set to.

