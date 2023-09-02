Venice Film Festival: Wes Anderson attends film premiere without cast

Wes Anderson was spotted walking the red carpet of his film premiere alone at the Venice Film Festival yesterday (1 September), due to the ongoing Sag-Aftra strikes.

His new film, ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,’ stars Ralph Fiennes and Benedict Cumberbatch, but he faced the crowds alone, still signing autographs along the way.

The short, 40-minute long featurette, is set to be a Netflix hit, and is based off a classic Roald Dahl book - his second adaption after Fantastic Mr Fox.